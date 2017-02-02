Georgia Power Foundation Donates $5,000 to Wiregrass Foundation South

VALDOSTA – Georgia Power Foundation generously donated $5,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South on January 25, 2017 to continue their support of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs at the college.

Georgia Power has a long-standing commitment to workforce development and has been a strong partner of Wiregrass Georgia Tech for many years. Jason Manley, Vice President for Georgia Power’s South Region, stated, “We are pleased to partner with Wiregrass Technical College to help further S.T.E.M. efforts for students and industries in South Georgia.” Wiregrass offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology. The degree is designed to help students qualify for engineering technicians to support our region’s workforce needs.

Dr. Penelope Schmidt, Executive Director for Wiregrass Foundation South, said, “Georgia Power and their Foundation are outstanding partners in our workforce and economic development efforts across the region. They provide opportunities for students to achieve their educational goals and businesses to have access to the skilled employees they need. With their support, Georgia Power helps position our community for economic growth and development which benefits everyone – the workforce and their families, businesses and industries, and taxpayers.”

To discuss ways that you can contribute to workforce and economic development, contact Dr. Schmidt at 229-293-6190 orpenelope.schmidt@wiregrass.edu. For more information about enrolling at Wiregrass, please call 229-333-2100.

Image: Standing l-r Jason Manley Vice President for Georgia Power’s South Region, Dr. Penelope Schmidt Executive Director for Wiregrass Foundation South, Dr. Tina K. Anderson Wiregrass President, and Ike Harbuck Georgia Power External Affairs Manager.

Share and Enjoy