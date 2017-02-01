GBI searches former home of missing 2-year-old’s parents

ALBANY – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Dougherty County Police Department in the case of missing two-year-old Detrez Green.

Green went missing after a tornado struck the family’s home in Albany on January 22nd.

Search and rescue teams combed the surrounding area for several days with cadaver dogs before ending their search empty-handed on Friday.

Tuesday, officials searched a home on Pineknot Road in Ashburn, which the GBI confirms is the former home of Green’s parents.

(WCTV)

