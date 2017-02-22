GA Power Foundation Grants $10,000 Gift to SGMC Foundation

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Power Foundation awarded $10,000 to South Georgia Medical Center’s Foundation last week to benefit Hospice of South Georgia and Langdale Hospice House.

Hospice Executive Director Susan Bowden says she is is grateful for the generosity of Georgia Power. “As Valdosta’s only not-for-profit hospice, this type of community support is vital to our mission,” said Bowden. “We pride ourselves in providing patients and families comfort and dignity during one of the most difficult times of their life, regardless of their ability to pay.”

This donation strengthens a 16-year relationship between the two charitable Foundations. Georgia Power has a long giving history including contributions designated to support Langdale Place, the Pearlman Cancer Center, the Langdale Hospice House and the Dasher Heart Center & Patient Tower. Annually, Georgia Power continues to support SGMC’s area of greatest need through its Capital Club membership.

Jason Manley, GA Power Vice President South Region and Trustee of the SGMC Foundation Board, says he is proud to work for an organization with a commitment to charitable giving. “By partnering with SGMC’s Foundation, Georgia Power is able to support care of local patients through services like hospice care,” said Manley.

Share and Enjoy