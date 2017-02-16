“Fist Fight,” “The Great Wall” and “A Cure for Wellness” premiere tonight at Valdosta Cinemas
VALDOSTA – Three new movies premiere tonight at Valdosta Cinemas, including a throw-down between Ice Cube and Charlie from “Always Sunny in Philedelphia,” a fantasy movie that tells the real reason the Great Wall of China was built and a film about miraculous spa treatments that are not what they seem.
A Cure for Wellness (R)
Thursday Showtimes: 8 p.m. | 10 p.m.
Fist Fight (R)
Thursday Showtimes: 7:45 p.m. | 10:15 p.m.
The Great Wall (PG-13)
Thursday Showtimes: 7:15 p.m. | 9:45 p.m.
