FEMA grants public assistance to 11 Georgia counties

ATLANTA – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal’s Office announced Wednesday that the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have approved individual assistance for 11 counties impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on January 21 and 22.

The 11 counties include:

Baker

Brooks

Calhoun

Clay

Cook

Crisp

Dougherty

Thomas

Turner

Wilcox

Worth

Governor Deal said in a statement Wednesday, “I am thankful for the attention and assistance Georgia has received from President Trump, FEMA, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and our state and local partners. I am also encouraged by the continued efforts of everyone involved as we work together to rebuild these communities during this difficult time.”

