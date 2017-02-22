Feb. 27 deadline set for workers in seven Georgia counties to file for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

ATLANTA – Workers in seven Georgia counties who were affected by severe storms and tornadoes in January have until Monday, Feb. 27, to file initial claims for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) to compensate for loss of income directly resulting from the disasters.

The workers in Dougherty County were affected by the storms on Jan. 2, while the workers in Berrien, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner, and Wilcox counties were affected by the storms on Jan. 21-22.

DUA is a federal program established to help workers whose primary income is lost or interrupted as a direct result of a disaster declared by the President. It differs from regular state unemployment insurance in that it provides benefits to self-employed business people, farmers, diversified farming operators, loggers, commission-paid employees, and others who are not eligible for the state’s program. The maximum weekly benefit amount is $330.

Individuals in the authorized counties who were directly affected by the disaster must first apply for regular unemployment insurance on the Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) website at dol.georgia.gov or in person at any career center. The GDOL will notify claimants if they are also eligible to file for DUA.

When applying for DUA benefits, verification of income may be required. Applicants should be prepared to provide proof of earnings for the most recently completed tax year. Acceptable proof of earnings include copies of most recent completed income tax returns, copies of quarterly estimated income tax payment records, or similar documents.

DUA benefits may also be available to individuals who become the breadwinner or who provide major financial support for a household because the head of household died as a direct result of the storms. Individuals applying for benefits under such circumstances must present proof of the death of the head of household, such as a death certificate or affidavit.

While applications may be filed at any GDOL career center, those serving the affected counties are the Albany Career Center, 1608 S. Slappey Blvd.; Americus Career Center, 120 W. Church St.; Eastman Career Center, 5016 Park Way; Tifton Career Center, 310 South Tift Ave.; Moultrie Career Center, 220 North Main St. and Valdosta Career Center, 221 S. Ashley St.

