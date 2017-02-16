EverBank Field ready to make history with back-to-back Monster Jam events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – EverBank Field is gearing up for its transformation into Monster Jam’s high-energy racetrack, and for the first time in the Jacksonville event’s 22-year history, Monster Jam will have the crowds roaring for two consecutive days.

SMG Jacksonville, manager of EverBank Field, has announced that record-setting attendance is anticipated this weekend during the Saturday and Sunday performances. With the addition of the second show on Sunday, tickets are still available leading into the weekend – which hasn’t happened for Monster Jam in Jacksonville in several years. High demand left standing-room-only availability for the event in both 2016 and 2015 driving the addition of the Sunday Monster Jam. To purchase tickets, visit jaxevents.com.

Monster Jam was one of the first events to take place inside EverBank Field when the stadium opened in 1995 as Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. Since that inaugural event, Monster Jam has been back every year as one of the city’s most popular events.

“The Jacksonville Monster Jam event, as we know it today, has evolved into the largest single-day Monster Jam event in the world,” said Chad Ballard, Feld Entertainment’s regional manager of event marketing and sales. “This growth, which we have experienced over the last 20-plus years, has allowed the opportunity to expand even further by opening the gates to EverBank Field on back-to-back days for the first time ever. We are excited to offer this opportunity to the fan base we have enjoyed in Jacksonville. Come be a part of history at EverBank Field this weekend – you won’t want to miss it!”

This weekend’s events feature 14 trucks including fan favorites Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and more. The massive racetrack requires 100,000 square feet of field protection, 500 man hours to install and over 400 truckloads of dirt to create the Monster Jam track.

“Monster Jam fans spoke, and we listened,” said Bill McConnell, general manager of SMG Jacksonville. “Jacksonville wanted more opportunities to celebrate Monster Jam and this weekend they will be here for two shows. SMG Jacksonville is proud to partner with the City of Jacksonville and Feld Entertainment to give northeast Florida Monster Jam fans more of what they want.”

SMG and its partners encourage the community to take advantage of this two-day event. Tickets start at just $15. Saturday’sshow begins at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. Sunday’s matinee performance kicks off at 2 p.m. with gates opening at noon. Pit parties will take place both days, with Pit Party Passes required for entry. Tickets are available at the Tom Bush Box Office at Veterans Memorial Arena (EverBank Field box offices will be open day of events only), charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or at Ticketmaster.com. Advance parking passes are also for sale in person at the Tom Bush Box Office at the Arena.

