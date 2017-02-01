Disaster Recovery Center Now Open in Cook County for Georgia Storm Survivors

COOK Co. – A Disaster Recovery Center will open Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Cook County to help those whose homes or businesses were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds in January.

Cook County

Location:

Cook County Administration Building

1200 South Hutchinson Ave.

Adel, Georgia 31620

Hours:

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Disaster Recovery Centers are staffed with representatives from FEMA, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates about applications.

Register with FEMA the following ways:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585 . If you use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) or require accommodations while visiting a center, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ;

Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a may call . If you use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) or require accommodations while visiting a center, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open daily from Online at DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish);

Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish) at Google Play or the Apple App Store, or visit fema.gov/mobile-app;

Help is available in most languages, and information on the registration process is available in ASL athttp://www.fema.gov/media-libr ary/assets/videos/111546.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to use amplified telephones, phones that display text, amplified listening devices for people with hearing loss, and magnifiers for people with vision loss. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program is designed to help survivors with immediate essential needs and to help displaced survivors find a safe, sanitary place to live temporarily until they can return home. Many survivors may have additional needs beyond what can be provided by FEMA. The agency works closely with state, federal, faith-based and voluntary agencies to help match survivors who have remaining needs with other sources of assistance.

For updates on Georgia’s current disaster response and recovery, follow @GeorgiaEMA and @FEMARegion4 on Twitter and visitgema.ga.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4294 or fema.gov/disaster/4297.

