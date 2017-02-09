CTCA at Southeastern Recruiting Patients for ASCO’s Groundbreaking TAPUR Clinical Trial

Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Southeastern) is looking for patients to participate in the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) Targeted Agent and Profiling Utilization Registry (TAPUR) Study. CTCA at Southeastern is the first and only hospital in Georgia participating in the TAPUR Study, a clinical trial for patients with advanced cancer that is no longer responding to standard treatment or for those who do not have treatment available for their specific cancer.

ASCO’s first-ever clinical trial aims to learn whether approved drugs might work against different cancers and to find out how genomic or molecular tests are used to care for people with advanced cancer. The results will be used to aid in the care of people with cancer in the future.

To learn more about TAPUR at CTCA, patients can contact the Clinical Trials team at clinicaltrials@ctca-hope.com or call an Oncology Information Specialist at 888-841-9129.

