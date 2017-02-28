Crime Reports for 2-28-17

The following information includes summaries of law enforcement incident reports. Individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday, February 25

At 3 p.m., deputies responded to a reported vehicle break-in in the 3800 block of Sportsman Cove in Lake Park. The victim listed a cell phone as stolen, reports stated.

At 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 5500 block of Mill Store Road in Lake Park in reference to the theft of a semi-automatic handgun, reports stated.

Sunday, February 26

At 8 a.m., deputies responded to the 4300 block of Lenora Drive in Lake Park in reference to the reported theft of $4,000 worth of items, reports stated.

At 1 p.m., deputies responded to the reported theft of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado from from the 3900 block of Pine Bluff Drive in Lake Park, reports stated.

Valdosta Police Department

Sunday, February 26

At 1 a.m., Lacresha Jackson, 33, was arrested on an existing warrant in the 2500 block of Deborah Drive, reports stated.

At 2 a.m., officers responded to the reported theft of a 1988 Chevrolet GMT-400 from the 1300 block of Partridge Place, reports stated.

At 5 a.m., Jose Serrano, 31, was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in the 200 block of West Mary Street, reports stated.

At 5 a.m., officers responded to the reported theft of a Ford Taurus from the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue, reports stated.

At 7 a.m., officers responded to a reported non-forced entry burglary of a residence in the 1500 block of Baytree Road. The victim listed a $1,500 watch, an XBox One gaming console, $300 cash and more as stolen, reports stated.

At 8 a.m., Wilbert Carter, 34, was arrested on an existing warrant in the 2800 block of Fawnwood Circle, reports stated.

At 9 a.m., Cynthia Davis, 58, was arrested on an existing warrant in the 2800 block of Caldwell Drive, reports stated.

At 9 a.m., Donald Player, 39, was charged with probation violation in the 4500 block of Inner Perimeter Road, reports stated.

At 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported car break-in in the 3800 block of North Oak Street Extension. The victim listed the vehicle’s title and a $50 item as stolen, reports stated.

At 10 a.m., Shadonna Adams, 26, was charged with failure to appear in the 1700 block of Eli Place, reports stated.

At 10 a.m., officers responded to the report of a strong-armed rape that occurred the previous day.

At noon, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jerry Jones Drive in reference to the reported theft of an item worth $40, reports stated.

At 1 p.m., Jasmine Gary, 18, was arrested on an existing warrant in the 900 block of River Street, reports stated.

At 1 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of South Patterson Street in reference to the reported theft by deception of a $130 Bluetooth speak and $40 cash, reports stated.

At 1 p.m., officers responded to a reported vehicle break-in in the 3800 block of North Oak Street Extension. The victim listed a 9mm P-Mag as stolen, reports stated.

At 3 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Bridle Trail in reference to a report that an individual broke into a residence through the master bathroom window, reports stated.

At 3 p.m., James Jenkins, 49, was charged with a city ordinance violation in the 800 block of East Brookwood Drive, reports stated.

At 4 p.m., a juvenile was charged with driving without a valid license in the 1800 block of Norman Drive, reports stated.

At 4 p.m., Aries Donald, 21, was charged with marijuana possession and a traffic violation in the 100 block of West Central Avenue, reports stated.

At 6 p.m., Latricia Rogers, 26, was charged with probation violation in the 1300 block of North St. Augustine Road, reports stated.

At 6 p.m., Bryant Adderly, 26, was charged with failure to appear and probation violation in the 1300 block North St. Augustine Road, reports stated.

At 7 p.m., officers responded to the reported theft of a white 2005 Suzuki XL7 from the 3200 block of Inner Perimeter Road, reports stated.

At 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported non-forced entry burglary in the 400 block of Northside Drive. The victim listed a $320 item as stolen, reports stated.

At 10 p.m., Bruce Williams, 85, was charged with a driver’s license violation and failure to yield the right of way int he 2900 block of North Ashley Street, reports stated.

At 10 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft in the 2100 block of Charlton Street. The victim listed a television, $500 worth of tools and $200 worth of clothing as stolen, reports stated.

At 11 p.m., officers responded a report of aggravated sodomy, strong-armed rape and sexual battery, reports stated.

Monday, February 27

At 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East Hill Avenue in reference to a reported verbal and physical dispute at the Deja Vu the night club, reports stated.

At 10 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of North St. Augustine Road in reference to the report of property vandalism and theft from a business. The victim reported several gallons of kitchen cleaning items and other items as stolen, reports stated.

At 10 a.m., Lekesha Clark, 35, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs in the 400 block of Northside Drive, reports stated.

At noon, Johnny Cook, 48, was charged with probation violation in the 2900 block of North Ashley Street, reports stated.

At 3 p.m., Amos Francois, 34, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 2900 block of Tara Drive, reports stated.

At 3 p.m., Houston Whitfield, 24, was arrested on existing warrants and charged with probation violation in the 200 block of North Ashley Street, reports stated.

At 4 p.m., Mack Dancer, 32, was charged with probation violation in the 100 block of South Oak Street, reports stated.

At 4 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Lake Park Road in reference to the report of a deceased dog found in a swimming pool, reports stated.

At 5 p.m., Shnika Washington, 34, was charge with a driver’s license violation and running a stop sign in the 600 block of Hightower Street, reports stated.

At 5 p.m., Paula Crosby, 43, was charged with probation violation in the 700 block of Lake Park Road, reports stated.

At 6 p.m., officers responded to the South Georgia Medical Center at 2501 North Patterson St. in reference to a report of an individual who had sustained injuries caused by a sharp object during an altercation. The victim reported children were present during the incident, reports stated.

At 7 p.m., Marcus Brooken, 32, was charged with a driver’s license violation and speeding in the 1600 block of Clay Road, reports stated.

At 9 p.m., Kenneth Horton, 34, was charged with battery and cruelty to children in the 1800 block of Chestnut Drive, reports stated.

At 10 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Schroer Drive in reference to the report of three individuals standing in a yard and making threats burn the residence and harm those inside, reports stated.

At 10 p.m., a juvenile was charged as unruly in the 4000 block of Chadwyck Drive, reports stated.

