Councilwoman Miller-Cody Receives Training Certificate

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody received the prestigious Certificate of Recognition from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute at the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Mayors’ Day Conference in Atlanta on Jan. 22.

The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for elected city officials. To receive a Certificate of Recognition, a city official must complete a minimum of 42 units of credit, including at least 18 hours from the required list. The training program consists of a series of more than 50 courses.

Sworn into office in January 2016, Councilwoman Miller-Cody received 42 units of credit in just one calendar year. This accomplishment reveals her commitment to growing professionally in her public service position and to gaining all the resources available to best serve the residents of Valdosta and District 1.

“This is an outstanding achievement,” said GMA Executive Director Lamar Norton. “We commend Councilwoman Miller-Cody for this accomplishment and for the dedication she’s shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, research, training, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its 521 member cities.

In Photo (from left): Mara O. Shaw, Leadership Development Program Manager for the Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Vivian Miller-Cody, Valdosta City Councilwoman for District 1; and Boyd Austin, Mayor of Dallas, Ga. and President of the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA).

