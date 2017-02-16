Commercial Cleaning Industries honored as Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored Commercial Cleaning Industries as Leading Business of the Week this week.

Commercial Cleaning Industries is a full-service cleaning company with more than 25 years in experience. They offer janitorial services, commercial cleaning and VCT floor cleaning as well as grout carpet and tile cleaning.

From schools, office buildings, movie theaters and more, Commercial Cleaning Industries makes “cleanliness their business.”

Commercial Cleaning Industries is located at 4246 Zipperer Road in Valdosta, but you can contact them by calling 229-292-3721or by visiting http://www.commercialcleaningvaldosta.com.

The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the Chamber for at least five years. The 2016 Leading Business of the Week program is proudly sponsored by Ashley’s Business Solutions. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.

Share and Enjoy