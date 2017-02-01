Church offering free storm clean up service

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has many volunteers available to remove drywall, insulation, flooring, carpeting, furniture, appliances, tarp roofs, remove trees, debris, etc.

This effort is part of the Church’s ongoing “Helping Hands” service to our friends and neighbors.Our volunteers work free of charge and we provide the tools and equipment necessary to complete the work.

Mormon Helping Hands is one of many organizations using the above telephone number to provide this service. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need.