Bush Wealth Management: Time In vs. Timing the Market (VIDEO)

As the current market continues to climb, concern and wonder may start arise about whether now is a good time to invest. Although everyone has different beliefs, our thought it that “Time In” the market is more important than trying to “Time the Market.”

Timing the market correctly is very difficult; even professionals find it a challenge. Most people fare better by having an investment game plan that can weather good times and bad, and then sticking to it.

Though there can be no guarantee that any investment strategy will be successful and all investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal, there are ways to help yourself build your retirement nest egg.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Bush Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

