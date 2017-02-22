Bush Wealth Management: February 2017 Economic Update

Stacy Bush discusses January headlines that have impacted February and offers insights on how they might affect investors.

Bush Wealth Management is a financial services and wealth management firm that specializes in allocating, protecting, and leveraging assets for individual families and small business owners. We empower people to live comfortably by planning wisely.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC

www.finra.org, www.sipc.org

Third-party posts found on this profile do not reflect the view of LPL

Financial and have not been reviewed by LPL Financial as to accuracy or completeness.

For a list of states in which we are registered to do business, please visit www.bushwealthmanagement.com

Share and Enjoy