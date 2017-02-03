British exchange students become honorary Valdosta citizens

VALDOSTA – Exchange students from England have spent the last week at Valdosta Middle School, and on Wednesday the group became honorary Valdosta citizens.

The students have been busy learning about what life and school is like in south Georgia. They’ve visited the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville and spent almost an entire day at the Valdosta Mall, something Jennifer Steedley with Valdosta City Schools said the students particularly enjoyed. This weekend, the group will celebrate at Universal Studios in Orlando and spend more time with their host families before returning to England.

On Wednesday, the students met at the Chamber of Commerce to become honorary Valdosta citizens.

The students are part of the Valdosta Middle School Academic Service Learning Exchange. The exchange students spend 10 days in Valdosta with their host families. In June, VMS students will spend 10 days in England. Eighteen VMS students applied, interviewed and were chosen to participate in the VMS ASL Exchange. They’ve spent the past 12 months fundraising and preparing for the arrival of their exchange student.

