Blazers Land In Ninth After Opening Day at The Matlock

LAKELAND, Fla. – After two rounds on the opening day of Valdosta State golf’s spring schedule at The Matlock at Lone Palm Golf Club in Lakeland, Fla., the Blazers held position in ninth place on Monday among 15 competing teams.

The Blazers teamed up to shoot 5-over 581 over the course of the first two rounds, which placed them just five strokes away from position among the day’s top five finishers. Heading into the final round on Tuesday, Gulf South Conference foe West Florida represented the tournament leader with a 23-under 553 effort, while Nova Southeastern and Lynn rounded out the top three with team scores of 22-under 554 and 10-under 566, respectively.

On the Par-72, 7,065-yard course, Matt Anderson anchored the Blazers and closed out the day in a tie for 14th place after posting back-to-back 1-under 71 scores in both rounds.Meanwhile, Colton Godwin made his way into the top-30 with an even par 72 in the first round, followed by a 1-over 73 in round two. His overall score of 1-over 145 placed him in a 10-way tie for 29th place.

Remaining contributors for the Blazers included Davis Roche , who shot equal rounds of 2-over 72, in addition to Eli Hendricks , who posted a 1-over 73 before shooting 8-over 80 in round two to close out the day. Roche finished in a tie for 42nd place among the day’s 75 competitors, while Hendricks fell in at 62nd place.

The Blazers will conclude play tomorrow morning in the third and final round with their first scheduled tee time of 8:30 a.m. Full results of the entire tournament will be available later on Tuesday at www.vstateblazers.com.

