Blazer Baseball Falls to UWF in Series Finale

VALDOSTA – A late offensive push by the West Florida Argonauts resulted in a 12-8 loss for the Valdosta State baseball team in Gulf South Conference action during Sunday’s series finale at Billy Grant Field in Valdosta, Ga.

The Blazers got off to a great start by outscoring the Argonauts 7-2 during the first three innings. Valdosta State’s biggest inning of the day came in the bottom of the third, when the red and black supplemented two Argonaut errors with a pair of base hits for four runs during the half inning to put VSU on top by five.

West Florida bounced back in the top half of the ensuing inning for four runs of their own and cut the deficit to 7-6 by way of four hits, including an RBI triple by Chase Kiefer and a two-run homer by first baseman Justin Ambrosino.

Valdosta State held on to their narrow one-run advantage until the top half of the sixth inning, when UWF racked up five hits on top of one Blazer error for their second four-run inning of the game. As a result, the Argonauts claimed a 10-7 advantage and added on again in the seventh with two additional runs.

The Blazers were able to manufacture another run in the bottom half of the seventh after Elias Macias led off with a double to the left center field gap and came around to score on back-to-back ground outs by Dalton Murray and Cody Ilgenfritz . The lone run in the seventh was all that VSU could muster the rest of the way, however, as West Florida’s Jarrod Petree (2-0) came on in the third to provide 5.2 innings of relief and pick up the win.

Macias delivered two doubles on offense for the Blazers and joined Murray, Luke Suchon , and Kendall Herron for two hits each in the Blazer lineup. In addition, Murray, Ilgenfritz and Clint Carr each swung for two RBI’s apiece.

With the loss, Valdosta State fell to 11-4 on the season and dropped to 4-2 in conference play, while the Argonauts lifted their overall record to 8-6 and improved to 4-2 in conference play. The win was also a historical one for Head Coach Mike Jeffcoat, who landed his 400th career victory with the victory.

Valdosta State will return to action on Wednesday, with a trip to Georgia Southwestern for a non-conference matchup in Americus, Ga. at 5:00 p.m.

