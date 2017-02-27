Baseball Picks Up Two With Doubleheader Sweep Over UWF

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State baseball team propelled themselves into third place in the Gulf South Conference standings, thanks to a doubleheader sweep of the West Florida Argonauts (6-5, 8-1) on Saturday afternoon at Billy Grant Field in Valdosta, Ga.

The victories lifted the Blazers to 4-1 in conference play on the young season and boosted Head Coach Greg Guilliams ‘ squad up to 11-3 overall on the year. Meanwhile, the Argonauts dropped to 7-6 overall and 3-2 against league opponents.

Valdosta State appeared to be in complete control of game one after outscoring the Argonauts 6-1 over the course of the first five innings. A late push by UWF in the final two frames, however, resulted in a nail-biting finish. Facing VSU’s Daniel Williams , West Florida used two walks, a hit batsman, and a pair of base hits to plate three runs and pull to within one at 6-5. With runners at the corners and two outs, Williams delivered a gutsy finish by striking out the final hitter to end the game.

Roman Donofro , who came on in relief during the fifth inning, offered up 1.1 innings of work to help preserve the lead and pick up his first win of the season.

In game two, the Blazers left no room for doubt, thanks to a five-run third inning that included five Valdosta State hits. Kendall Herron walked and stole second to spark the inning, and Ryan Slaughter followed with a bunt single before stealing second to place runners at second and third. With Herron and Slaughter both in scoring position, Elias Macias loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch, and Luke Suchon reached on an error by the left fielder two batters later, which allowed Herron to score from third. The series brought Marcus Sigmon to the plate, and the senior answered the call with a three-run, base-clearing triple. Dalton Murray followed with a sacrifice fly one batter later to conclude the barrage and put VSU in front 7-1.

The Blazers added one additional run in the bottom of the sixth inning, which proved to be more than enough for Austin Hamilton , who went the distance to pick up his third win and his second complete-game victory of the year. Hamilton’s outing included five strikeouts and just one run allowed in the game. As a result, his ERA dropped to 1.88 on the year.

Slaughter delivered three hits on the day in seven at-bats with three runs scored, while Sigmon brought four runs across and scored two runs on his own.

