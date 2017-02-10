Authorities searching for missing Clinch County man

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. – Officials are searching for a missing man in South Georgia.

Jacobe “Jake” Dewitt Conner, 30, was last seen on February 1 in Clinch County.

Conner reportedly disappeared from a work site near Score Bridge and Plumb Bush Roads in Fargo, Georgia. A coworker reported him missing around 4 p.m. that afternoon.

Conner is a white male, approximately 6′ tall, and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt that reads ‘Conner Timber’ and uniform work pants.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and local first responders are conducting an additional search of the area where Conner was last seen.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 487-5316 or (912) 487-3250, or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

