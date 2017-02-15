Another former Meigs mayor arrested for theft

MEIGS, Ga. – A former Meigs mayor has been arrested for theft that took place during her time in office, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that from May of 2013 to December of 2013, then-Meigs mayor Cynthia Chaney committed 17 counts of theft.

Authorities say she used more than $550 total of city money on at least 12 occasions to pay for dry cleaning services. According to a recent indictment, she also used $496.80 to pay for personal campaign signs on a city credit card.

Chaney had served as the mayor of Meigs from March of 2013 to January of 2014. Her arrest comes just over a week-and-a-half after her successor and former Meigs mayor Linda Harris was convicted of theft and violating the oath of office.

Harris had been arrested four times since being elected the mayor of Meigs, twice for theft involving city funds, once for threatening city officials, and once for stalking Chaney, who she had defeated in the November 2013 election.

Harris was recalled as mayor of the city in May of 2016.

Just months later in July of 2016, Meigs mayor pro tem Jimmy Layton was arrested for allegedly changing the locks to the police department after attempting to fire the police chief. He was charged with misdemeanor criminal interference with government property.

In September of 2016, the city council voted to close the Meigs Police Department.

The GBI says Chaney turned herself in on Friday and was booked into the Thomas County Jail. She has since bonded out.

