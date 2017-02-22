Adel family moves forward after losing daughter to deadly storms one month ago

ADEL – This Wednesday marks one month since a Cook County family lost their 19-year-old daughter.

Alexis Livingston was the youngest of seven people killed in the storm that hit Sunshine Acres.

“It’s like one day you’re good, and the next, you’re crying,” says Jamie Livingston, Alexis’s father.

The damage is nearly cleared from the mobile home park, but the pain of loss still remains.

“I didn’t want to lose a sister and whoever has lost someone, i know how they feel now,” says Gabby Livingston, Alexis’s sister.

They say it’s still hard to believe 19-year-old Alexis Livingston is gone.

“She promised me that she would be there at my game on February 9, on my birthday, to watch me play,” says Gabby. “I didn’t think she would be gone.”

However, their dad says Alexis never left her side.

“When we go to the stadium to watch her sister play, we notice she’s there a lot and it’s a calming effect,” says Jamie.

He believes she watched the balloon release and her sister’s first game, all in her own honor.

They say many memories of Alexis were never found at their lot after the storm, so they’re making some of their own.

The family created soccer bags in memory of Alexis, and donated them to the Cook County girls’ soccer team.

“I believe in them. They’re my sisters now,” says Gabby.

They shared her proudest moment of wearing her sister’s jersey, number 20.

“It’s been hard, but we know we have to move on and get through this process,” says Jamie.

The family says they’re keeping busy by doing things in Alexis’s honor.

