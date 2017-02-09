“50 Shades,” “Johns Wick” and “Lego Batman” new tonight at Valdosta Cinemas
Fifty Shades Darker (R)
While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her. Stars: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson and more.
Thursday Showtimes: 7 p.m. | 8:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.
Click here for more showtimes
John Wick: Chapter Two (R)
After returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life. Stars: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane and more.
Thursday Showtimes: 7 p.m. | 8:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.
The Lego Batman Movie (PG)
Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted. Stars: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and more.
Thursday Showtimes: 5 p.m. | 7:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.
Share and Enjoy