“50 Shades,” “Johns Wick” and “Lego Batman” new tonight at Valdosta Cinemas

| February 9, 2017 |

Fifty Shades Darker (R)

While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her. Stars: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 7 p.m. | 8:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.
John Wick: Chapter Two (R)

After returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life. Stars: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 7 p.m. | 8:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.

The Lego Batman Movie (PG)

Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted. Stars: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 5 p.m. | 7:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.

Filed in: Business, Local Business, Regional Business
