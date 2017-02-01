Valdosta man found fatally shot in car

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was found fatally shot in a car Saturday morning, and investigators are working to establish a suspect.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to a 911 call concerning a man sitting in a vehicle in the 600 block of East Broad Street. Uniformed officers responded to the area to check on the welfare of the man, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

“When police officers arrived on scene, they began attempting to assist the male subject. However, they observed that that subject appeared to have been injured by a gunshot wound and had no vital signs,” Bembry said. “Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene and the victim was later pronounced deceased. Patrol officers immediately sealed the area with crime scene tape and began speaking with witnesses.”

Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations Detectives were dispatched to the scene as well as Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Lab.

The victim has been identified as Terry Williams, 44, of Valdosta.

“At this time, the incident appears to be isolated and not a random act. Since the initial incident, detectives have been gathering information about the victim and crime scene technicians are analyzing the collected physical evidence from the scene,” said Bembry. “If anyone has knowledge or information regarding this incident, they are urged to please contact the Valdosta Police Department.”

