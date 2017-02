Lowndes, Valdosta players make their mark on National Signing Day

VALDOSTA – Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school seniors, and several area football players signed on to play football at the college level.

After Winning a state championship, Valdosta High School had eight players sign to go to play collegiate football.





J.R. Ingram, their star wide receiver, signed to play at West Georgia University.



Wesley Veal, another wide receiver, signed to play football at Valdosta State University.



After playing just one year at Valdosta, Tyler Blue signed to play at Valdosta State University.



Jared Allen, their big offensive lineman, signed to play at Olivet Nazarene University.



Jontae Baker signed to play tight end at Savannah State University.



DeVonnsha Maxwell signed to play at University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.



Antwon Kincade signed to play linebacker at Western Kentucky University.

Lowndes High School had five big name players sign to play collegiate ball.



Degan Anderson signed to play at Valdosta State University.



Tucker Barnes Signed to play offensive lineman at Brown University.



Brent Carter signed to play defensive back at Western Illinois University.



Danny Corbett signed to play offensive lineman at Butler University.



After a stellar career at defensive lineman, Devon Holmes signed to play at Savannah State University.

Valwood’s Mark Henderson signed to play at West Georgia University.

Share and Enjoy