18th Annual Clay Shoot to benefit Children’s Advocacy Center

LOWNDES Co. – CJB Industries, Inc., Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc., District Attorney Bradfield M. Shealy and The Exchange Club of Valdosta present the 18th Annual Children’s Advocacy Center’s Sporting Clay Shoot on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

There are currently three more team entries available during the 12 p.m. flight, individuals can enter at $100 or it is $500 for a 5-man team.

The CAC’s largest fundraiser will take place at Southwind Clays & Quail Preserve.

This annual event brings together supporters of the non-profit agency and highlights the community’s commitment to assisting the sexually and physically abused children of our area.

The five-man teams compete in a multiple clay shooting event featuring great prizes for winning teams and top individual shooters.

Family and friends are able to spend a day of fun outdoors participating in raffles, teal and flurry events and enjoying breakfast and lunch. There will also be a KidZone set up with a bounce house.

Sponsorship opportunities and team submissions are now available for businesses and individuals who are interested in supporting the CAC’s mission to prevent child abuse and minimize the trauma of child victims in Lowndes, Lanier, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, and Echols counties.

In 2016, the CAC provided services to over 727 abused children including 1,812 therapy sessions during this time.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities and team submission contact Ashley C. Lindsay at 229-245-5362 or email executivedirector@caclowndes.org.

