10,000 jars of Georgia peanut butter donated to storm victims

TIFTON – Georgia’s Peanut Commission and Peanut Proud are donating more than 10,000 jars of local peanut butter.

It’s for the Second Harvest Food Bank storm relief efforts across South Georgia.

The Commission says each pallet contains around 1,400 jars, and can make around 8,000 sandwiches.

The food bank says they will distribute them to families affected by the recent storm.

“This is definitely more than just a jar of peanut butter. For a lot of these families it’s comfort, it’s a blessing, and it’s knowing the community is there for them and they aren’t alone in this time of upheaval and rebuilding,” says Eliza McCall, with Second Harvest of South Georgia.

The best part about the peanut butter is that it doesn’t require any power to store or prepare.

McCall says it’s not only shelf-stable, but nutritious, which is important for younger storm victims.

(WCTV)

