YMCA launches Team Lean 2017

LOWNDES Co. – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA will kick off its annual Team Lean competition on Saturday.

Team Lean is a healthy 10-week community-wide wellness challenge hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA.

The event will begin on Saturday, January 7 and will end on Thursday, March 23.

Teams of four or five people and individuals compete to lose the highest percentage of weight during the competition.

Cash prizes are given to the top teams and individuals at the end of 10 weeks. The more entrants, the higher the cash prizes.

Click here to download the information packet and registration form.

