Withlacoochee Plant Suffers Construction Issue

VALDOSTA – In 2016, Garney Construction, on behalf of the City of Valdosta, finished construction of the city’s new Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant. As part of these improvements, a six-million gallon equalization basin was constructed to temporarily house excess wastewater in times of heavy rain and upstream flow, such as the weather event that occurred this past weekend. On Jan. 22, at approximately 10:40 p.m., the city discovered a wastewater spill at the plant located in and around the equalization basin.

The Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant is under warranty and appropriate repairs will be made as soon as practically possible.

The spill, consisting of a combination of wastewater and stormwater, is currently flowing at an estimated 200 gallons per minute, and it is expected to be stopped by end of day. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified.

The leak in the equalization basin is currently being investigated by the City and the contractor, who have been on scene since early morning on Jan. 23. It is believed at this time, that the leak was caused by seals, seams or joints at or near the bottom of the equalization basin, which cannot be repaired until the water level is below the leak.

Individuals with questions should contact Superintendent John Waite at 229-259-3592 or by email at jwaite@valdostacity.com.

Release from the City of Valdosta