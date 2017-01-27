Wiregrass VP appointed to Georgia Driver’s Education Commission

DOUGLAS – Governor Nathan Deal recently swore in Lidell Greenway to the Georgia Driver’s Education Commission Board. Greenway is the Vice President of Economic Development for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

The mission of the Driver’s Education Commission is to maximize participation in driver’s education and training to reduce motor vehicle accidents by making driver’s training accessible and affordable to all Georgians. She will work closely with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety led by Director Harris Blackwood.

In her role as Vice President of Economic Development for Wiregrass, Greenway and the entire Economic Development team led the state in providing teen driver education training.

She was instrumental in developing and coordinating efforts to provide driver’s education for the eleven counties Wiregrass serves putting the college at the top in the state for the number of students served as well as the number of student hours driving behind the wheel. “Teen driver education is so important for the obvious reason of saving lives. It also provides young Georgians with a baseline work credential as they enter the workforce,” stated Greenway. “I hope that through my service on this Commission we can see a reduction in accidents and fatalities involving our teens as well as all drivers.”

Anyone interested in taking Driver’s Education through the Continuing Education Department at Wiregrass can visit wiregrass.edu, or call 229-333-2122, or 229-468-2074. The 2017 class schedule will be posted soon on the college’s website.

Pictured: Wiregrass’ Lidell Greenway is pictured with Georgia Governor Nathan Deal. Greenway was appointed to the Georgia Driver’s Education Commission.

Share and Enjoy