Wiregrass Programs Recognized Among the Nation’s Best for 2016-2017

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been recognized as one of the Best Online Colleges in the nation by The Community for Accredited Online Schools (AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org).

As a leading resource for higher education and college accreditation information, the site released its annual ranking for the 2016-2017 school year, honoring Wiregrass Georgia Technical College 4 times for their excellence in online learning.

The Community for Accredited Online Schools awards college programs on campus as well as online programs. The on-campus programs that were recognized were Cosmetology, Dental Hygiene, Medical Assistant, and Electrician. To learn more about these programs visit wiregrass.edu.

To qualify for this ranking, schools must hold public or private not-for-profit status, carry institutional accreditation, and offer at least three online degree programs. Top schools are determined by a scoring system that uses value-based methodology, analyzing several qualitative and quantitative data points.

For a complete list of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s awards for 2016-2017 and further details on the methodology used to rank each school, visit the following pages:

Best Beauty Cosmetology Schools –

http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/vocational-trade-school/beauty-cosmetology/#best-college-ranking

Best Dental Hygiene Programs –

http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/medical-and-health/dental-hygiene/

Top Medical Assistant Programs –

http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/vocational-trade-school/medical-assistant/#best-college-ranking

Top Electrician Schools and Programs –

http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/vocational-trade-school/electrician/

Wiregrass is currently registering new students for Spring B Term classes which start February 14. For those who are interested in a tour of the campus, or to apply, please visit wiregrass.edu.

