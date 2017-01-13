Wiregrass is offering Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

VALDOSTA –

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College‘s Department of Economic Development is offering the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification course beginning February 1.

Whether your business produces a good or provides a service this course can help your business function at its full potential. The course is designed to provide knowledge on how a business or industry can become a more effective, efficient, and a more productive environment. The course consist of two segments; “lean” provides ways of cutting waste and helping businesses look at ways to become more efficient. The “Six Sigma” segment helps with production and using resources already available to you that will improve customer service and affect your bottom line.

The Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Courses will meet February 1 (Introduction to Lean and Six Sigma), February 22 (Define and Measure), March 15 (Analyze and Improve), April 5 (Control), and April 25 and 26 (Course Review and Certification Exam Preparation). Additional online coursework and project work will be required for Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification beyond scheduled courses. All classes meet from 8:00 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College on the Valdosta campus. Lunch will be provided.

The cost is $950 for one employee; $900 each for two employees or $850 each for three or more employees. These fees include textbook, certification exam, and food. For more information about this training contact Director of Economic Development Bill Tillman at 229-219-1379or by email at bill.tillman@wiregrass.edu For more information about this training or Wiregrass visit wiregrass.edu.

Release from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

