Water protectors protest pipeline

LIVE OAK, Fla. – More than a dozen environmentalist groups across the region met in Live Oak tonight to discuss efforts against the Sabal Trail Pipeline.

The group Suwanee Riverkeepers is calling all water protectors to talk about their plans to protest the pipeline.

The underground natural gas pipeline is already underway, and stretches through Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Groups at the event discussed tactics such as writing letters and live protests.

They say it’s to join forces for property rights, rivers, and the Floridian aquifer.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

