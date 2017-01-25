Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Announce $200,000 towards Tornado Relief and Recovery

Donations and needed supplies to assist organizations leading efforts in Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have made a commitment to provide support through cash and product donations of $200,000 to organizations helping in response to the severe weather that impacted Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida.

As a part of this commitment, Walmart is working closely with the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope while coordinating efforts with elected officials and governmental entities to help meet the needs of those affected.

“Our associates and leadership on the ground are actively working to help the communities affected by this disaster,” said Martin Mundo, Senior Vice President of Operations. “As part of our commitment, local Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations have already been supporting local relief, donating approximately $20,000 in product. In the coming days we will continue to work with non-profits, first responders, elected officials and governmental organizations to identify needs and provide additional support.”

Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home and personal products. In the last 10 years, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $56 million in cash and in-kind donations in response to disaster events.

