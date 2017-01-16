VSU students march campus in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

VALDOSTA – On Monday, Valdosta State students marched through campus to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

VSU’s Alpha Phi Alpha and NAACP chapters hosted the commemoration.

Students met at the University Center fountain at 4 p.m. and began walking across campus with signs.

Stefon Mills, a first-generation college student, helped lead the march.

“I think it’s very important that we get our voices heard and our voices out there as a community. Not necessarily as a black community, but a community as a whole,” says Stefon Mills, with VSU’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. “You know, just bring about as much change as possible because the community needs it. It’s really about the community, it’s not about us.”

There was also a candlelight vigil following the march.

The legacy of Dr. King will continue on Wednesday with a presentation at VSU.

The school is hosting the event called the MLK Celebration of Diversity.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

Share and Enjoy