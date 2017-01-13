VSU ranked #3 most affordable doctoral program in nation

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has been ranked the third most affordable school to earn a doctoral degree in the country.

SR Education Group, an education research publisher founded in 2004, just launched the 2017 Most Affordable Online College rankings on OnlineU.org. The organization, which promotes tuition transparency in higher education, conducts extensive in-house research into program-specific tuition data and has compiled their research into affordability rankings covering 68 subjects. By the end of 2017, 102 subject-specific affordability rankings will be published. For the 539 schools currently included in the most affordable subject rankings on OnlineU, the average annual tuition rate is just $10,292.

The new release includes an updated ranking of the top 25 most affordable online colleges overall, along with individual rankings for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. SR Education Group named Georgia Institute of Technology the #1 most affordable online college overall.

The report ranked VSU #3 most affordable doctoral program and #17 most affordable master’s program for 2017.

To be considered for the overall ranking, colleges were required to offer at least 10 fully online degrees, with at least one degree at the bachelor’s or master’s level. For the 739 colleges that met the criteria for inclusion, annual tuition rates were manually researched and calculated using data collected from schools’ official websites. The colleges were then ordered based on annual tuition rate, and the top 25 were named the 2017 Most Affordable Online Colleges Overall.

Every college that made the overall ranking offers an annual tuition rate of $7,200 or less. Georgia Tech is ranked #1 on the overall list and the master’s list, offering an annual tuition rate of just $2,550. The College of Southern Nevada and Aspen University round out the top three overall, and both offer tuition rates under $5,000. Allen Community College is the #1 most affordable online college offering associate degrees, and offers the lowest yearly rate out of all ranked colleges at only $2,070.

“One of the main considerations for prospective students is cost, but it’s not easy to find straightforward, standardized information about online college tuition, especially for specific programs” said Sung Rhee, CEO of SR Education Group. “Since the beginning of OnlineU in 2013, we’ve been working on developing the best way to research and present affordability data. These new college rankings, based solely on annual tuition rates for distance learning, provide students with concise, user-friendly resources to help with their search for a quality, affordable education.”

Throughout 2017, SR Education Group will continue to expand their coverage of affordable online education. The organization intends to compile updated tuition research into affordability rankings covering over 102 subjects. The upcoming rankings will employ manually-researched, program-specific data, and will provide prospective students with information regarding colleges committed to offering affordable online education.

