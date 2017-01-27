VSU Jazz Ensemble Performs at GMEA Conference

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University Jazz Ensemble is the only college jazz ensemble selected to perform at the 2017 Georgia Music Educators Association In-Service Conference Jan. 26-28 in Athens.

The group plans to entertain the state’s top public school, private school, college, university, and private studio music educators and their students with music by the legendary Duke Ellington and Miles Davis, as well as new arrangements by the Foo Fighters and Snarky Puppy.

Conducted by David Springfield, assistant professor of jazz piano and director of VSU’s Jazz Studies Program, the VSU Jazz Ensemble “is the premier performing jazz ensemble in the jazz area … with a repertoire ranging from Big Band Era standards to contemporary styles and original jazz compositions.”

The group has toured Europe and performed with such artists as Marvin Stamm, Dizzy Gillespie, Byron Stripling, Ernie Watts, and more. On the Web: https://www.valdosta.edu/ colleges/arts/music/

