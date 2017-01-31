VSU Hosts Open House Feb. 4

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will host an Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Approximately 2,500 guests, including prospective students and parents, are expected to attend.

Open House is an opportunity for anyone and everyone to discover the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities available at VSU. This includes high school students, current college or university students considering a transfer to another institution of higher education, working adults who are interested in expanding their career opportunities by earning or finishing a degree, and local residents who want to meet the university community.

“We are expecting students from all over the country to attend the Open House and learn about the benefits of a degree from Valdosta State,” shared Ryan M. Hogan, director of the university’s Office of Admissions.

Arrival and check-in will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the P.E. Complex. Coffee and juice will be served. Following a brief welcome, Open House attendees will attend academic presentations at either the College of the Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, or College of Nursing and Health Sciences, based on their area of interest. The presentations will be followed by a student-led tour of the campus and lunch at Palms Dining.

Open House will conclude with an opportunity to talk to student representatives of the more than 200 social, service, spiritual, academic, political, athletic, cultural, musical, and professional organizations on campus and learn more about the many support services available to help students reach their academic, career, and wellness goals. There will also be time for attendees to tour the various colleges on campus, including the Honors College, and ask questions, meet some of the faculty and current students, and take a look around the rest of the campus.

Valdosta State University offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. It boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students. It also has a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship baseball, football, softball, tennis, and debate teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, academic and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. Even as underclassmen, students file patents on inventions and make life-changing scientific discoveries, present at national and international conferences, publish research in collaboration with their professors, work in campus-based clinics that benefit the community, live and learn at partner institutions around the globe through study abroad, and more. The possibilities are endless.

VSU’s next Open House will be held on Saturday, April 1. Advance registration is required, and space is limited.

Contact Ryan M. Hogan at (229) 333-5791 or rmhogan@valdosta.edu to learn more about Open House at Valdosta State University.

Share and Enjoy