VPD seizes crack cocaine, handgun, thousands of dollars in bust

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested three and reportedly seized crack cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and thousands of dollars while investigating complaints of illegal drug activity.

Over the last several weeks, the Valdosta Police Department received numerous complaints from the residents on South Troup Street regarding suspected illegal drug activity.

The Valdosta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit began investigating the complaints which were found to be valid. The Narcotics Unit, through the investigation, was able to develop enough probable cause to apply for a search warrant for a specific address within the 700 block of South Troup Street through the Lowndes County Magistrate’s Court.

After properly securing a signed search warrant, on January 10, 2017 at approximately 11:50 a.m., the Narcotics Unit executed the search warrant at the specified address.

During the execution of the search warrant, Narcotics Detectives recovered a quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana, a handgun, and tools indicative of the sale of narcotics.

In addition, $4,300 in U.S. Currency was also recovered.

Two subjects were taken into custody on scene and a third was arrested for conducting surveillance in the attempt to further facilitate illegal activities. All three offenders now face multiple charges:

Charles Hosea, 21

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute FELONY

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute FELONY

Possession of Narcotic Equipment FELONY

Regina Harris, 33

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute FELONY

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute FELONY

Possession of Narcotic Equipment FELONY

Walter Stokes, 24

The Use of a Communication Facility in Facilitating a Drug Transaction FELONY

“The Valdosta Police Department commends the residents of South Troup Street who communicated their observations to Law Enforcement. The residents, many whom have children, do not want illegal drugs in their neighborhood and choose to assist the Valdosta Police Department in putting a stop to the criminal activity,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

