VPD seize drugs, stolen handguns in bust

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested on several drug charges Thursday, and police seized stolen handguns, “Flakka” and marijuana.

Members of the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit and K-9 Unit conducted a search warrant at an apartment at 1001 Hideaway Street, said VPD Capt. Kari Williams.

“During the search, 28.6 grams of Alpha PVP (also known as “Flakka”), 195 grams of marijuana, and three handguns were recovered. Two of the handguns were reported stolen out of the Valdosta area. Tools consistent with the sale and narcotics were also found in the apartment,” Williams said.

Javonte Kempson, 21, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking Alpha PVP, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property (firearms) and possession of less than once ounce of marijuana, reports stated.

“The was a proactive case by the Valdosta Police Narcotics Unit, who work diligently to help remove illegal drugs from our city and remove firearms from those who should not possess them,” Williams said.

