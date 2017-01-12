VPD releases armed robbery video, seeking help to find suspect

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has released video surveillance footage of a business robbery and is asking the public’s help in identifying the culprit.

At 7:02 p.m. on December 27, VPD officers responded to a 911 call from employees at Royal Boutique at 2023 Marion Street who reported the business had been robbed at gunpoint, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

“Uniformed officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the area. Upon arrival, they were informed by witnesses that an unknown subject entered the business, pointed a firearm at employees and demanded money,” Bembry said. “The subject forced the employees to open the cash register where he then grabbed a quantity of cash and left the business.”

The suspect was described by witnesses as an African American male approximately 6’1 to 6’3 in height, reports stated.

“At this time, detectives have not been able to identify the offender and are releasing the surveillance footage of the crime,” Bembry said.

In the video, the suspect is wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, a Brooklyn Nets baseball cap, sunglasses and a white bandana can clearly be observed committing the robbery. The suspect pulls the slide back on a black automatic pistol while pointing it at an employee and forcing him to open the cash register where the suspect then grabs the cash before fleeing, Bembry said.

“If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any knowledge of the incident, they are asked to please contact the Valdosta Police Department”, said Lieutenant Bembry.

Share and Enjoy