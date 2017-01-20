VPD issues Georgia Power phone scam warning

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has issued a warning about scammers claiming to represent Georgia Power calling residents and demanding money.

VPD has reportedly received multiple complaints from residents within the city limits and residents of Lowndes County regarding a current scam, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

An unknown person or persons have been calling random residents claiming to be from Georgia Power. The caller advises the resident that they are behind on their payments and demands their debit/credit card information or their electricity will be disconnected.

Several victims have mistaken the scammers for GA Power representatives and given their financial information over the phone. It was reported that some of the callers have called from an “844”designation.

“If you receive a call such as has been described, DO NOT give out any financial information. Instead, contact your local utility provider and confirm your billing information,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

