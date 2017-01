VALDOSTA – The Valdosta/Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority has teamed up with local agencies to present a free Health and Wellness Fair.

Several topics will be discussed, including diabetes, smoking, Alzheimer’s disease and more.

The event will be held at the Lowndes/Valdosta Senior Citizens Center on Friday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

