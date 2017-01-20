Victim identified in fiery crash

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) – One man is dead and a second is hospitalized following a fiery crash on I-10 in Suwannee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday near mile marker 275, on top of the US-90 overpass.

According to FHP, a semi-truck carrying diesel fuel was traveling west on I-10 in the outside lane and a pickup truck was driving next to it on the inside lane. The semi-truck attempted to change lanes and the pickup driver swerved into the grass median to avoid a collision. The semi driver then swerved back across the westbound lanes and through the center grass median. The semi’s right front tire collided with a bridge culvert, causing the semi-truck to overturn onto its side, coming to a rest across the eastbound lanes before catching fire.

Photos: Suwannee Fire Rescue

The pickup truck driver overcorrected and traveled across the westbound travel lanes before colliding with a guardrail and overturning down a grass embankment.

The pickup truck driver, 56-year-old Robert Stephen Hoye, of Tampa, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, 58-year-old Ronald Zimmerman, of Alabama, was taken to Shands at Live Oak with serious injuries.

As of 11:59 p.m., the outside eastbound lane of I-10 remain blocked in the area. The westbound lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

Suwannee County also reports that as a result of the crash, a large saddle bag came off of the truck and spilled nearly 100 gallons of diesel onto nearby CSX train tracks.

DEP says no waterways or storm drains were impacted by the fuel spill and CSX has been notified.

Share and Enjoy