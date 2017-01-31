VHS Wrestling wins region championship
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School wrestling team won the Traditional Area Wrestling Tournament this past Saturday at Coffee High School in Douglas making them the Region 1-6A Champions.
Team scores were as follows: first place, Valdosta 216.5, second place, Lee 169, third place, Coffee 122, fourth place, Houston 112, and fifth place, Northside-Warner Robins 61. The Wildcats qualified in all 14 weight classes for the upcoming sectionals wrestling tournament on February 3 and 4 at Alexander High School.
Individual placers were:
- 106 lbs – 9th grader Trent Broome 2nd place
- 113 lbs – 9th grader Jordan Hampton 2nd place
- 120 lbs – 11th Quin McGlamery 1st
- 126 lbs – 12th Trey Walton 1st
- 132 lbs – 12th Miles Parramore 2nd
- 138 lbs – 12th Travis Webb 2nd
- 145 lbs – 12th Jalind Greene 1st
- 152 lbs – 11th Kevin Alderman 1st
- 160 lbs – 12th Dominique Miller 3rd
- 170 lbs – 11th Kem Collins 1st
- 182 lbs – 9th Kane Miller 4th
- 195 lbs – 11th Zion McGowan 2nd
- 220 lbs – 9th Dominique Harrell 2nd
- 285 lbs – 10th Demetrius Allen 2nd
