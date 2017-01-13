VHS Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy Students Host December Project

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School students involved in the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy recently visited Pinevale Elementary and facilitated holiday projects including making crafts and gifts, playing educational games and reading holiday books.

The VHS students were excited to partner with the elementary students, hoping to make a difference by serving as positive role models for their younger peers.

Chick-fil-A Leader Academy™ is a national high school leadership program focused on impact through action. The world needs more leaders who impact their local communities, and Chick-fil-A believes high school students are the answer! Chick-fil-A Leader Academy engages students in monthly Leader Labs with a focus on important leadership skills that they will use to create student-led Community Impact Projects.

Release from Valdosta City Schools

