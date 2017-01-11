VECA Hosts College Fair

VALDOSTA – VECA celebrates Georgia Apply to College Week annually during November. More than one hundred schools across the state of Georgia participate in this event. The campaign, which began in 2008, aims to help high school seniors apply to Georgia colleges.

Volunteers from state agencies, colleges and the community assist students and answering questions and filling out college applications. Although the campaign’s focus is seniors, everyone at Valdosta Early College Academy participated in activities. Students decorated classroom doors with schools they plan to attend and wore college tshirts.

In addition, Valdosta Early College Academy hosted a college fair this year for students in grades 6-12. Admission counselors and alumni from local colleges and universities came out and shared information with students about their respective school. The college fair ended with a step presentation.

Mr. Percy Chastang, Adolescent Health and Youth Development coordinator, shared the history of Greek organizations and their role in our communities. VECA students were fortunate to have VSU’s chapters of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., as well as Albany State’s chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Each Greek organization shared information and performed a step and stroll for VECA students.

Thanks to all the college representatives and Greek members for making the event a great success! A special thank you to Mrs. Jamie Christopher, AVID teacher and coordinator, for orchestrating the college fair and step presentation.

Photo: Mr. Percy Chastang with South Health District’s Adolescent and Youth Development program speaks to VECA students during Georgia Apply to College Week

