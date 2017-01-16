Valdosta youth showcase pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA – On Monday, family and friends packed into Mathis Auditorium for Valdosta’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Showcase.

The event is hosted every year by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Association.

It’s a day many talented boys and girls practice for all year.

Monday morning, several local organizations presented a variety of musical selections to honor the life of Dr. King.

Valdosta High’s Chorus group has been practicing everyday after school for the event’s opening performance.

“I’m very grateful of my ancestors,” says Larissa Jones, VHS Chorus president. “It’s wonderful to the soul. It makes you happy and we want to make everyone happy today.”

The showcase also collected canned goods for for the Second Harvest food bank in Valdosta.

