Valdosta police issue scam warning

VALDOSTA – Police have issued a warning about scammers calling Valdosta residents claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding money.

The Valdosta Police Department has received multiple complaints by citizens within the city limits and residents of Lowndes County regarding a current scam. An unknown person or persons have been calling random residents claiming to be from Georgia Power. The caller advises the resident that they are behind on their payments and demands their debit/credit card information or their electricity will be disconnected.

Several victims have mistaken the scammers for GA Power representatives and given their financial information over the phone. It was reported that some of the callers have called from an “844” designation.

“If you receive a call such as has been described, DO NOT give out any financial information. Instead, contact your local utility provider and confirm your billing information,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department

