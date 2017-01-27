Valdosta police chief named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

VALDOSTA – Valdosta’s police chief was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Valdosta Exchange Club during a ceremony Thursday.

Chief Brian Childress has been with the Valdosta Police Department for 17 years and was given the award during a noon luncheon at The Courtyard.

Childress, along with his wife Pam and Valdosta police chaplain Winston Taylor and Mr. Taylor’s’ daughter, attended the ceremony.

Each year, The Valdosta Exchange Club Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award is given to “a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.”

Share and Enjoy